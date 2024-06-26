Clean-up begins after sudden storms flood roads and halt air traffic in Geneva

Clean-up crews and business owners are inspecting the damage after sudden storms lashed south-western Switzerland the previous night, sending torrents of water through roads and temporarily halting air traffic at Geneva’s airport.

In the lakeside town of Morges, a creek overflowed, inundating downtown streets with floodwater.

Civic leaders said no-one was injured but that water flows hit 43 cubic metres (1,518 cubic feet) per second, well above the 100-year record of 34 cubic metres (1,200 cubic feet) per second.

Many towns were hit by extensive flooding Keystone via AP)

Ignace Jeannerat, a spokesperson for Geneva’s airport, said strong and violent storms, including lightning strikes, pounded an area near the airport and more than 50 inbound or outbound flights were cancelled late on Tuesday.

A dozen flights were diverted to other airports.

Air navigation service provider SkyGuide said the basement of its Geneva offices was flooded, causing a failure of a cooling system that forced a temporary shutdown of its operations shortly after 10pm on Tuesday (9pm BST).

Olivier Duding of Swiss weather forecaster MeteoSuisse said the French border town of Auberson received nearly 113 millimetres (4.5 inches) of rain in two hours, the third-highest level over such a period in Switzerland since detailed record-keeping began in 1981.