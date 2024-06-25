Part of Kenya’s parliament on fire after thousands of anti-tax protesters enter

Part of Kenya’s parliament building is on fire after thousands of protesters against a new finance Bill entered and legislators fled, in the most direct assault on the government in decades.

Journalists saw at least three bodies outside the complex in the capital, Nairobi, where police had opened fire.

The protesters had demanded that politicians vote against the controversial Bill which will impose new taxes on a country where frustrations over the high cost of living have simmered for years.

Protests have taken place over proposed tax increases in a finance Bill (Brian Inganga/AP)

The demonstrators outmanoeuvred police to enter parliament after legislators voted to pass the Bill.

Police fired live bullets at the protesters, and journalists saw some bodies outside parliament moments before some demonstrators breached security.

Politicians fled through a tunnel, but protesters allowed opposition legislators who voted against the Bill to walk out of the besieged building.

The Kenya Human Rights Commission shared a video of officers shooting at protesters and said they would be held to account.

Two people died in similar protests last week.

The finance Bill introduces new taxes, including an eco-levy that would raise the price of goods like sanitary towels and nappies.

Two people died last week during similar protests (Brian Inganga/AP)

Kenya Law Society president Faith Odhiambo said 50 Kenyans, including her personal assistant, had been “abducted” by people believed to be police officers.

Some of those missing included those who were vocal in the ongoing demonstrations and were taken away from their homes, workplaces and public spaces in the run-up to Tuesday’s protests, according to civil society groups.

Parliament Speaker Moses Wetangula directed the inspector-general of police to provide information on the whereabouts of those the opposition said were abducted by police.

Thousands of people have taken to the streets of Nairobi (Brian Inganga/AP)

President William Ruto was outside the capital, attending an African Union retreat.

On Sunday, he said he was proud of the young people who had come out to exercise their democratic duty and said he would engage with them over their concerns.