Bubi the elephant predicts Germany to win Euro 2024 opener against Scotland

Move over, Paul the octopus – there is a new big hitter in the world of football soothsayers.

And this one is going for a win for Germany to open the 2024 European Championship.

Bubi, an African elephant who lives in a reserve in Thuringia in central Germany, was tasked on Thursday with predicting the victor of the Euro 2024 match between the host nation and Scotland in Munich on Friday.

The elephant had to kick a ball towards the flags of Germany and Scotland that were on either side of a makeshift goal.

The ball rolled towards Germany’s.

Bubi, who is originally from Italy, then waved the flag of her adopted home and enjoyed a bucket of barley.

Her keepers discovered her enthusiasm for football by chance when a ball rolled into her enclosure.

Bubi immediately kicked it back.

Paul the octopus, also known as the Oracle of Oberhausen, gained fame by successfully predicting the outcome of matches at the 2010 World Cup.