Diana Ross, Eminem and Jack White perform at revamped Detroit landmark

Some of Detroit’s greatest musical exports, including Diana Ross, Eminem and Jack White, have taken to the stage for a concert ahead of the reopening of a former train station that had long symbolised their hometown’s decline.

The 90-plus-minute event Live From Detroit: The Concert at Michigan Central celebrated the city’s refurbished train station, which opens to the public on Friday, six years after Ford Motor Co took control of the building and more than three decades since the last train pulled out.

The vacant Michigan Central Station fell into disrepair and became emblematic of the Motor City’s decay until 2018, when Ford announced it was buying the building and adjacent structures as part of the carmaker’s plans for a campus focusing on autonomous vehicles.

Eminem had not been expected to perform (AP)

Bill Ford, his namesake company’s executive chairman, told the crowd: “Six years ago, we gathered here, and we dreamt of what was possible. We dared to dream that this station, which had become a symbol of a broken city, could once again shine as the symbol of the Motor City.”

Ross, the Motown superstar, opened the festivities with I’m Coming Out.

The sold-out, ticketed, outdoor event that streamed live on Peacock also featured performances by Big Sean, the Clark Sisters, Common, Fantasia, Melissa Etheridge and the Detroit Symphony Orchestra.

Jack White’s Seven Nation Army was hailed by the crowd (AP)

Presenters included Detroit Lions legend Barry Sanders, current Lions stars Jared Goff and Amon-Ra St Brown and actors Taylor Lautner and Sophia Bush. Organisers said 20,000 people attended the event.

More than 60,000 people are to tour the train station over the next 10 days.

“For most of my life, it was just a big eyesore,” Big Sean said of the train station. “It’s an oasis in the middle of the city. It’s a metaphor for us all: It’s our time right now.”

Fantasia was one of the stars appearing at the ticketed event (AP)

The concert was executive-produced by Eminem and his longtime manager, Paul Rosenberg.

Eminem was not scheduled to perform, but surprised those in attendance by closing the show with a rousing set that included his new single, Houdini, as well as Not Afraid and Welcome 2 Detroit.

Eminem’s appearance may have been the highlight of the night for attendees, but White’s performance wasn’t far behind.

Announcing he and his band were “going to play a couple songs tonight that were written a few blocks away from right here”, White was met with a thunderous response when he strummed the opening chords of the anthemic, Seven Nation Army, which he recorded while a member of The White Stripes.

Kierra Sheard was one of several home-grown heroes to take to the stage (AP)

White, who grew up not far from MCS, held his guitar high above his head with one hand as pyrotechnics lit up the station behind him.

The hulking structure for years was ravaged by scavengers and urban explorers and rose high above Detroit’s Corktown area.

The station now will serve as an anchor for a sprawling 30-acre (12-hectare) mobility innovation district and a resurgent Corktown. The project is expected to bring thousands of tech-related jobs.

Restaurants, new hotels and other service-industry businesses already are moving into and near Corktown.

Michigan Central had for many years symbolised the city’s decline (AP)

The reopening of the train station also comes as Detroit enjoys a bit of a renaissance.

A decade since exiting its painful bankruptcy, the city has stabilized its finances, staunched population losses and made inroads in cleaning up blight across its 139 square miles.

In April, Detroit set an attendance record for the NFL draft when more than 775,000 fans poured into downtown over three days.

“I just love seeing everybody in our city happy,” Bill Ford said.