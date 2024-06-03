Toyota chairman apologises for vehicle tests cheating

Toyota chairman Akio Toyoda has apologised for massive cheating on certification tests for seven vehicle models as the Japanese car giant suspended production on three of them.

The wide-ranging faulty testing at Toyota involved the use of inadequate or outdated data in collision tests and incorrect testing of airbag inflation and rear-seat damage in crashes. Engine power tests were also found to have been falsified.

Toyota, based in Toyota city, central Japan, suspended production in Japan of the Corolla Fielder, Corolla Axio and Yaris Cross. The faulty tests were also found on models that have already been discontinued.

The company said the wrongdoing does not affect the safety of the vehicles already on roads, which include the Corolla subcompact and Lexus luxury vehicles.

“We sincerely apologise,” Mr Toyoda said, bowing deeply at a news conference in Tokyo.

The firm has been left embarrassed by the revelations (AP)

A Japanese government investigation into Toyota began in January. The latest problems do not pertain to Toyota’s overseas production.

Also on Monday, Japanese rival Mazda reported similar irregular certification testing, and halted production of two models, the Roadster and Mazda 2. It said incorrect engine control software was used in the tests.

Mazda, based in the south-western city of Hiroshima, also acknowledged violations on crash tests on three discontinued models. The violations do not affect the vehicles’ safety.

Tokyo-based Honda Motor Co also apologised on Monday for improper tests, such as those on noise levels and torque, on a range of models whose affected older versions are no longer in production, such as the Accord, Odyssey and Fit. The safety of the vehicles is not affected, it said.

About two years ago, certification problems surfaced at Toyota group companies, truck maker Hino Motors and Daihatsu, specialising in small models, and Toyota Industries, which makes machinery and car parts.

Shinji Miyamoto, a Toyota executive overseeing customer satisfaction, said Toyota began looking into its own tests following the problems at the group companies.

The apparent unravelling of the testing systems at Toyota and its group companies is an embarrassment for a carmaker that prided itself for decades on production finesse and a corporate culture based on empowering workers to make “ever-better cars”.

Mr Toyoda said the company may have been too eager to get the tests done and abbreviated them at a time when model varieties were burgeoning.

Toyota sells more than 10 million vehicles around the world.

Mr Toyoda, the grandson of the company’s founder, suggested some certification rules might be overly stringent, noting such tests differed around the world. But he repeatedly said he was not condoning the violations.

“We are not a perfect company. But if we see anything wrong, we will take a step back and keep trying to correct it,” said Mr Toyoda.