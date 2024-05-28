Zelensky expected in Normandy for D-Day commemorations, says Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron has said he will greet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky along with other world leaders in Normandy for the 80th anniversary commemorations of D-Day.

US President Joe Biden is also scheduled to attend this year’s commemorations of the landings which led to the liberation of France and Europe from Nazi Germany’s occupation.

Dozens of Second World War veterans are expected to return, many perhaps for the last time, to Normandy’s beaches.

An international ceremony at Omaha Beach will honour the nearly 160,000 troops from the UK, the US, Canada and other nations that landed in Normandy on June 6 1944.

Mr Macron said during a visit to Meseberg, Germany, on Tuesday that he will elaborate on Paris’s support for Ukraine next week when Mr Zelensky visits.

France will “do whatever is necessary for as long as it is necessary” to support Ukraine, he said.

Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is also to attend the D-Day commemorations.

Britain’s King, who continues to be treated for cancer, also plans to travel to France for the British ceremonies, while skipping the international ceremony.

The Prince of Wales will stand in for the king at Omaha Beach.