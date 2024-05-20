Acting President appointed after Ebrahim Raisi killed in helicopter crash
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei announced five days of mourning following the crash.
Iran’s supreme leader has appointed Mohammad Mokhber as the country’s acting President after a helicopter crash killed Ebrahim Raisi.
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei made the announcement in a message of condolence he shared over President Raisi’s death in the crash on Sunday.
Mr Mokhber was Iran’s first vice president.
The helicopter wreckage was found on Monday in a mountainous area of north-western Iran.
Khamenei also announced five days of mourning in his message.