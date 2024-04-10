Jessica Alba steps down as chief creative officer at company she founded

Jessica Alba, who shot to fame in the James Cameron television series Dark Angel as well as films such as Sin City and the Fantastic Four, will step down as chief creative officer at the personal care company she founded.

Alba will keep a seat on the board of Honest Company, but the firm said she will now focus on “new endeavours”.

The actress founded Honest in 2012 after she suffered allergic reactions to baby laundry detergents.

The company went public in May 2021, with shares soaring 44% in their stock market debut.

Sales at Honest have risen steadily, but the company has struggled to turn a profit.

The company this week put up its first profitable quarter since mid-2021.

“Honest has been a true labour of love for me – one that showed me what’s possible when you infuse purpose into business,” Alba said in a prepared statement.

Alba had early starring roles in Nickelodeon’s series The Secret World Of Alex Mack, as well as the revival of the 1960s television series Flipper.

Shares of Honest, based in Los Angeles, fell slightly before the opening bell on Wednesday.