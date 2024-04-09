Beyonce becomes first black woman to have No 1 Billboard country album

Beyonce’s latest album, the epic Act ll: Cowboy Carter, has hit No 1 on the Billboard country albums chart, making her the first black woman to top the chart since its 1964 inception.

The album also topped the all-genres Billboard 200, marking her eighth No 1 album.

According to Luminate, the industry data and analytics company, Cowboy Carter totalled 407,000 equivalent album units, a combination of pure album sales and on-demand streams, earned in the US since its March 29 release.

As a black woman reclaiming country music, Beyonce stands in opposition to stereotypical associations of the genre with whiteness.

Conversation surrounding Beyonce’s country music explorations began when she arrived at the 2024 Grammy Awards in full cowboy regalia — making a statement without saying a word.

Then, during the Super Bowl, she dropped two hybrid country songs: Texas Hold ’Em and 16 Carriages, eventually leading to the release of Cowboy Carter.

In February, Texas Hold ’Em reached No 1 on the country airplay chart, making her the first black woman to top that chart as well.