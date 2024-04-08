Palestinians return to Khan Younis after Israel withdraws troops

Streams of Palestinians have filed into Khan Younis to salvage what they can from the vast destruction left in the wake of Israel’s attack on the southern Gaza city.

Many came back to the Gaza Strip’s second-largest city a day after the Israeli military announced it was withdrawing troops from the area to find their former hometown unrecognisable.

With scores of buildings destroyed or damaged, piles of rubble now sit where apartments and businesses once did, streets have been bulldozed and schools and hospitals were damaged by the fighting.

Palestinians inspect the destruction left by the Israeli air and ground offensive after they withdrew from Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip (Ismael Abu Dayyah/AP)

Israel sent troops to Khan Younis in December, part of its ground offensive that came in response to a Hamas-led attack on October 7 into southern Israel.

Israeli authorities say 1,200 people, mostly civilians, were killed and roughly 250 people taken hostage.

The war, now in its seventh month, has killed more than 33,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, according to local health authorities, displaced most of the territory’s 2.3 million people and left vast swathes of the Gaza Strip uninhabitable.

“Many areas, especially the city centre, have become unfit for life,” said Mahmoud Abdel-Ghani, who fled Khan Younis in December when Israel began its ground invasion of the city. “I found that my house and my neighbours’ houses turned to rubble.”

Israel’s withdrawal of troops from Khan Younis signalled the end of a key phase in its war against Hamas and brought Israeli troop levels in the tiny coastal enclave to one of the lowest since the war began.

Israel said the city was a major Hamas stronghold, adding that its operation over the past few months killed thousands of militants and inflicted heavy damage to a vast network of tunnels used by Hamas to move weapons and fighters.

Palestinians walk through the destruction left by the Israeli air and ground offensive after they withdrew from Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip (Ismael Abu Dayyah/AP)

It also claimed to have found evidence that hostages were held in the city.

With no military presence in the city, Hamas could seek to regroup there as it has in other areas where the military has scaled back forces.

The latest Israeli withdrawal also cleared the way for some Palestinians to make their way back to the area to comb through the mountains of debris to try to hold on to any possessions that remained.

Najwa Ayyash, who also was displaced from Khan Younis, said she was unable to reach her family’s third floor apartment because the stairs were gone.

Her brother climbed his way up through the destruction and pulled down some possessions, including lighter clothes for her children.

Bassel Abu Nasser, a Khan Younis resident who fled after an airstrike hit his home in January, said much of the city turned into rubble.

Palestinians drive by the destruction left by the Israeli air and ground offensive after they withdrew from Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip (Ismael Abu Dayyah/AP)

“There is no sense of life there,” the 37-year-old father of two children said. “They left nothing there.”

On Sunday, shortly after the military announced it had withdrawn, lines of Palestinians could be seeing leaving Khan Younis with scant possessions.

By foot and on bicycle, they carried plastic bags and laundry hampers with whatever they could gather back to where they were displaced to.

One carried a rolled-up mattress, another a standing fan and oe man used his bike to move plywood.

The military exodus from Khan Younis comes ahead of an expected Israeli offensive in Rafah, Gaza’s southernmost city where hundreds of thousands have fled fighting elsewhere to seek shelter and which Israel says is Hamas’ last major stronghold.

The city shelters some 1.4 million people — more than half of Gaza’s population. The prospect of an offensive has raised global alarm, including from Israel’s top ally, the US, which has demanded to see a credible plan to protect civilians.

Allowing people to return to nearby Khan Younis could relieve some pressure on Rafah, but many have no homes to return to. The city also is likely filled with dangerous unexploded bombs left by the fighting.