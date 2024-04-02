Express & Star
Three children wounded after school shooting in Finnish city

Police say one suspect has been detained.

A shooting at a school in southern Finland wounded three children on Tuesday and police said a suspect was detained.

Police said they received an alert at 09:08am for a shooting incident at a lower secondary school with around 800 pupils in the city of Vantaa, just outside the capital of Helsinki.

The Finnish newspaper Ilta-Sanomat said the suspect was caught in the Helsinki area later on Tuesday.

No other details were immediately available.

