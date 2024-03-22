Express & Star
Trump’s social media company to go public after merger approved

Digital World Acquisition Corp shareholders voted to approve a deal to merge with Trump Media & Technology Group, including Truth Social.

Donald Trump is returning to the stock market.

Shareholders of Digital World Acquisition Corp, a publicly traded shell company, have voted to approve a deal to merge with the former US president’s media business.

That means Trump Media & Technology Group, whose flagship product is social networking site Truth Social, will soon begin trading on the Nasdaq stock market.

