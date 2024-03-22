40 people killed and more than 100 wounded in attack on Moscow concert hall

Forty people have died and more than 100 were wounded in an attack at a Moscow concert hall, Russia’s Federal Security Service said.

The attack, which Russian authorities are investigating as terrorism, is the deadliest in Russia in recent years.

Several gunmen burst into the concert hall on the edge of Moscow and sprayed visitors with automatic gunfire, killing and wounding dozens and starting a massive blaze.

A massive blaze over the Crocus City Hall on the western edge of Moscow (Sergei Vedyashkin/Moscow News Agency via AP)

The attack comes days after President Vladimir Putin cemented his grip on the country in a highly orchestrated electoral landslide.