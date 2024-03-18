Trump seeks to appeal against decision not to disqualify DA in Georgia case

Former US president Donald Trump and other defendants in Georgia’s election interference case filed court papers on Monday seeking to appeal against a judge’s ruling not to disqualify Fulton County district attorney Fani Willis from their prosecution.

The resignation of the special prosecutor with whom Ms Willis had a romantic relationship is not enough to correct the appearance of impropriety the judge found, lawyers for Mr Trump, former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani and six other defendants said in a court filing.

“Whether District Attorney Willis and her office are permitted to continue representing the State of Georgia in prosecuting the defendants in this action is of the utmost importance to this case, and ensuring the appellate courts have the opportunity to weigh in on these matters pre-trial is paramount,” they wrote.

Former president Donald Trump at a campaign rally in Georgia earlier this month (Mike Stewart/AP)

The filing asks Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee to grant a certificate that would allow his decision to be reviewed by the Georgia Court of Appeals.

Judge McAfee ruled on Friday that special prosecutor Nathan Wade had to leave the case or Ms Willis could not continue to pursue the charges.

Mr Wade later resigned, allowing Ms Willis to remain on the most sprawling of four criminal cases against the presumptive Republican nominee in the 2024 presidential election.

Judge McAfee did not find that Ms Willis’s relationship with Mr Wade amounted to a conflict of interest but said the allegations created an “appearance of impropriety” that infected the prosecution team.