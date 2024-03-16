Boxing great Roberto Duran receiving medical care for heart problem

Boxing great Roberto Duran is receiving medical care for a heart problem, the family of the 72-year-old Panamanian has said.

Duran, who was a champion in four different weight classes, “has suffered a health complication due to an atrioventricular blockade”, his family said in a statement on Duran’s Instagram account.

“We are waiting for results so that we can provide more information on his health,” the statement continued.

“We thank our relatives, friends and all of his supporters who are praying for him.”

WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman said in a social media post that Duran was being treated in a hospital in Panama.

“His family is joined by the world in prayers for his successful and prompt recovery, he is a champion and will win this fight,” Mr Sulaiman said in the post on X, formerly Twitter.