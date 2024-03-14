Storm carrying massive ‘gorilla hail’ hits parts of Kansas and Missouri

Massive chunks of hail have landed on parts of Kansas and Missouri, bringing traffic to a standstill and unleashing a possible tornado, as meteorologists urged residents to stay indoors.

At least one unconfirmed tornado was reported on Wednesday in Alta Vista, Kansas, according to media reports.

The National Weather Service in Topeka said “quarter-size” hail and wind gusts up to 60mph were expected across northern Kansas overnight until 6am on Thursday.

The hail was deemed ‘gorilla hail’ because it had the potential to be so big, one meteorologist said (Jeremy Crabtree via AP)

Descriptions of the hail ranged from the size of golf balls and apples, to softballs and baseballs.

Alex Sosnowski, senior meteorologist at AccuWeather, previously said the predicted hail was deemed “gorilla hail” because it had the potential to be so big.

“Gorilla hail” is a term coined by Reed Timmer, a storm chaser who calls himself an extreme meteorologist, Mr Sosnowski said.

In this case, the term might fit: Some hail from north-central Kansas into north-central Missouri could be as big as a baseball.

‘Gorilla hail’ is a term said to have been coined by storm chaser Reed Timmer (Jeremy Crabtree via AP)

“When you get up to tennis ball, baseball-sized or god forbid softball-sized, that can do a tremendous amount of damage, and if you get hit in the head, that could be fatal,” Mr Sosnowski said.

Traffic came to a standstill for a time on part of Interstate 70 because of the falling hail, the National Weather Service said on X, formerly Twitter.

Images of large hail chunks and at least one cracked windshield were shown on KSHB-TV.

Late on Wednesday, forecasters issued tornado warnings in the areas around Topeka and to the north, while severe thunderstorm warnings were issued northeast of Kansas City in Missouri.

Meteorologist Alex Sosnowski said the hail could do ‘a tremendous amount of damage’ (Randy Smith via AP)

“If you are in this warning, get away from windows and shelter inside now!!!” the National Weather Service posted on X.

The weather service said the storm had previously produced “softball-sized hail”, or 3.5-inch (8.9cm) chunks.

The weather service also issued a severe thunderstorm watch for parts of Illinois, Iowa, Missouri and Kansas through Thursday morning, after which forecasters said the storm would move to the east.