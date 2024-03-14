Prosecutors open to delaying start of Donald Trump’s hush-money trial

Prosecutors said that they are open to delaying the start of Donald Trump’s New York hush-money criminal trial to give the former president’s lawyers time to review evidence that was only recently turned over.

The Manhattan district attorney’s office said in a court filing on Thursday that it is not opposed to adjourning the start of the trial for no more than 30 days.

Jury selection in the trial is scheduled to begin on March 25.

The judge has yet to rule on the request.

Mr Trump’s lawyers are seeking a 90-day delay or the dismissal of charges against Mr Trump, alleging violations of what is known as the discovery process, where the sides exchange evidence.