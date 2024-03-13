US house likely to pass Bill that could ban TikTok

A Bill that could lead to a ban of the popular video app TikTok in the United States is expected to pass the house of representatives as legislators act on concerns that the company’s ownership structure is a threat to national security.

The Bill would require the Chinese firm ByteDance to divest from TikTok and other applications it owns within six months of the Bill’s enactment, or those apps would be prohibited.

The legislators contend that ByteDance is beholden to the Chinese government, which could demand access to the data of TikTok’s consumers in the US any time it wants.

The worry stems from a set of Chinese national security laws that compel organisations to assist with intelligence gathering.

There are fears over intelligence gathering by Chinese authorities (AP)

House passage of the Bill would only be the first step. The senate would also need to pass the measure for it to become law, and legislators in that chamber indicated it would undergo a thorough review.

Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer said he will have to consult with relevant committee chairs to determine the Bill’s path.

US President Joe Biden has said if congress passes the measure, he will sign it.

The house vote is poised to open a new front in the long-running feud between legislators and the tech industry.

Members of congress have long been critical of tech platforms and their expansive influence, often clashing with executives over industry practices.

But by targeting TikTok, legislators are singling out a platform popular with millions of people, many of whom skew younger, just months before an election.