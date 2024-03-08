Passengers evacuated as United Airlines plane rolls off the runway in Texas

Passengers had to be evacuated from a United Airlines plane after it rolled off a runway and got stuck in the grass in Houston on Friday.

No injuries were reported among the 160 passengers and six crew members, United Airlines said in a statement.

Video taken after the landing showed the plane tilted to one side with one of its wings very close to the ground.

Flight 2477 from Memphis, Tennessee, had landed at George Bush Intercontinental Airport at about 8am local time and was rolling toward a terminal gate when the Boeing 737 Max 8 left the pavement, Houston Airport System, which manages the city’s airports, said in a statement.

Stairs were brought to the plane and the crew helped all passengers safely leave, United said.

The airline did not immediately say what caused the plane to veer off the runway.

The National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration are investigating.

“All passengers have been bussed to the terminal and are being assisted by our team with their onward connections and other needs.

“We are removing luggage from the aircraft and will work to reunite customers with their belongings as quickly as possible,” United said.

“We will work with the NTSB, FAA and Boeing to understand what happened.”

Flights in and out of George Bush Intercontinental continued without interruption, the airport system said.

Another United jetliner lost a tyre while taking off from San Francisco on Thursday, and later landed safely in Los Angeles, with no injuries reported.