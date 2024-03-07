State of emergency extended in Haiti as gang attacks paralyse capital

Haiti’s government is extending a state of emergency and night-time curfew to try to curb violent gang attacks that have paralysed the capital of Port-au-Prince amid a fierce political battle for power.

An initial three-day curfew was announced over the weekend but gangs have continued to attack police stations and other state institutions at night as Haiti’s National Police struggles to contain the violence with limited staff and resources.

The attacks began a week ago shortly after embattled Prime Minister Ariel Henry agreed to hold general elections in mid-2025 while attending a meeting of Caribbean leaders.

Soldiers inspect documents at the entrance of the international airport in Port-au-Prince (Odelyn Joseph/AP)

Mr Henry is currently in Puerto Rico, where he was forced to land on Tuesday after the armed groups laid siege to the international airport, preventing him from returning.

Scores of people have died in the recent attacks including several police officers. The violence has left more than 15,000 people homeless.

A US defence official said a Marine Corps Fleet Anti-terrorism Security Team, or FAST team, is being deployed to Haiti to protect the US Embassy.