Hamas says ceasefire talks to resume next week

Hamas said on Thursday that its delegation had left Cairo and that talks on a Gaza ceasefire and hostage release would resume next week, making it extremely unlikely that mediators will broker a deal before the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

Egyptian officials said earlier that the negotiations had reached an impasse over Hamas’ demand for a phased process culminating in an end to the war. But they did not rule out a deal before Ramadan, which is expected to begin on Sunday and has emerged as an informal deadline.

Hamas spokesman Jihad Taha said Israel “refuses to commit to and give guarantees regarding the ceasefire, the return of the displaced, and withdrawal from the areas of its incursion”. But he said the talks were still ongoing and would resume next week. There was no immediate comment from Israel.

Egyptian officials did not rule out a deal before Ramadan, which is expected to begin on Sunday (Mohammed Dahman/AP)

The US, Egypt and Qatar have been trying for weeks to broker an agreement on a six-week ceasefire and the release of 40 hostages held in Gaza in exchange for Palestinians imprisoned in Israel.

The Egyptian officials said Hamas had agreed on the main terms of such an agreement as a first stage, but wanted commitments that it would lead to an eventual, more permanent ceasefire.

Hamas has said it will not release all of the remaining hostages without a full Israeli withdrawal from the territory. Palestinian militants are believed to be holding around 100 hostages, and the remains of 30 others, captured during Hamas’ October 7 attack into Israel that triggered the war.

Egyptian officials said mediators were still pressing the two parties to soften their positions (Mohammed Dahman/AP)

Hamas is also demanding the release of a large number of prisoners, including top militants serving life sentences, in exchange for the remaining hostages.

Israel has publicly ruled out those demands, saying it intends to resume the offensive after any ceasefire, with the goal of destroying Hamas.

The Egyptian officials say Israel wants to confine the negotiations to the more limited agreement. Both officials said mediators were still pressing the two parties to soften their positions.

Ramadan, the month of dawn-to-dusk fasting, often sees Israeli-Palestinian tensions rise over access to a major holy site in Jerusalem. It is expected to begin on Sunday, but the start of the lunar month depends on the sighting of the moon.