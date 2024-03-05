Taylor Swift encourages fans to vote on Super Tuesday

Taylor Swift has not announced an endorsement in the 2024 US presidential race but the influential pop superstar is encouraging people to get out and vote.

In a post on Instagram, Swift reminded her vast army of followers that the presidential primary is being held in Tennessee, where the singer lives, and elsewhere on Super Tuesday.

She wrote: “I wanted to remind you guys to vote the people who most represent YOU into power. If you haven’t already, make a plan to vote today.”

Singer Taylor Swift urged fans to vote (Michael Woods)

Swift endorsed Joe Biden for president in 2020 and backed Democratic candidates in Tennessee in 2018 after breaking her longstanding refusal to discuss her political views.

The Super Tuesday primaries are the largest voting day of the year outside of the November general election.

Voters in 16 states will choose who they want to run for president.