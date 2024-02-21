Two dead after Israeli missiles ‘hit residential area’ in Syria

Israeli airstrikes have hit a residential area located in the Syrian capital of Damascus, killing two people, the country’s state media has said.

State TV reported that several missiles hit the Kfar Sousseh area, in the western part of the city, on Wednesday morning.

The pro-government Sham FM radio station said the alleged strike hit a building near an Iranian school and caused casualties.

A girl looks out from a window of a residential building after a reported Israeli attack on Syria (Omar Sanadiki/AP)

Rami Abdurrahman, who heads the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, an opposition war monitor, said two people were killed in the strike which he branded “an assassination”.

Mr Abdurrahman said the two people killed were inside an apartment but did not give any clues about their identities.

Israel has not yet commented on the alleged strike.

A man sweeps rubble near a residential building after a reported Israeli attack on Syria (Omar Sanadiki/AP)

The country has carried out hundreds of attacks on targets inside government-controlled parts of war-torn Syria in recent years.

Israel rarely acknowledges its actions in Syria, but it has previously said that it targets bases of Iran-allied militant groups, such as Lebanon’s Hezbollah, which has sent thousands of fighters to support Syrian President Bashar Assad’s forces.

Last month, an Israeli strike on the area of Mazzeh, also in Damascus, destroyed a building used by the Iranian paramilitary Revolutionary Guard, killing at least five Iranians.

In December, an Israeli airstrike on a Damascus suburb killed Iranian general Seyed Razi Mousavi, a long-time adviser of the Iranian paramilitary Revolutionary Guard in Syria.

Israel has also targeted Palestinian and Lebanese operatives in Syria over the past years.