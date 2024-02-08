Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour heads to Disney+ with five new songs added

Taylor Swift’s blockbuster concert film The Eras Tour will make its streaming debut on Disney+, the Walt Disney Company has announced.

The film, now titled Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version), will land on the streaming platform on March 15.

Five new songs will be included with the film, including Cardigan.

“The Eras Tour has been a true phenomenon that has and continues to thrill fans around the world, and we are very excited to bring this electrifying concert to audiences wherever they are, exclusively on Disney+,” said Bob Iger, Disney chief executive, in a statement.

The Eras Tour amassed more than 262 million dollars (£207 million) worldwide in cinemas after opening in October, setting a record for concert films.

Swift partnered with AMC Theatres for the release in a first-of-its-kind deal that cut out Hollywood studios and instead sent the film directly into cinemas.

That left a second round of bidding for streaming rights.

The Eras Tour film will hit Disney+ about a month before Swift’s recently announced new album, The Tortured Poets Department, drops on April 19.

On Sunday, she won best album at the Grammys for Midnights.