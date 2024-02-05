Heavy snow hits Tokyo, halting trains and grounding more than 100 flights

Heavy snow hit the Tokyo area on Monday, disrupting trains and grounding more than 100 flights, with transport officials cautioning drivers to avoid nonessential travel.

The Japan Meteorological Agency said the snowfall was expected to peak on Monday night, with up to 55cm (21 inches) predicted in mountainous areas north of Tokyo.

The snowfall was much less in central Tokyo, where more than a centimetre was reported for the first time in two years, Kyodo News said.

Some train services were limited in the Tokyo region and highways were partially closed, including the Tomei and Metropolitan Expressways.

More than 100 domestic and several international flights in and out of Tokyo’s Haneda airport were cancelled as of Monday afternoon, according to the airport.