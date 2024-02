Joe Biden to join families as troops killed in Jordan are brought home

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will join grieving families at Dover Air Force Base on Friday to honour three US service members killed in a drone attack in Jordan, a solemn ritual that has become relatively uncommon in recent years as the US withdrew from conflicts abroad.

The Bidens will attend a dignified transfer as the remains of the troops killed in the overnight assault on Sunday return to US soil.

US defence secretary Lloyd Austin and General CQ Brown, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, will join the Bidens for the transfer in Dover, where such events take place when US service members are killed in action.

They will also meet with the families privately ahead of the dignified transfer.

The service members killed on Sunday were all from Georgia, Sergeant William Jerome Rivers of Carrollton, Sergeant Kennedy Sanders of Waycross and Sergeant Breonna Moffett of Savannah.

Sgt Kennedy Sanders, Sgt William Jerome Rivers and Sgt Breonna Alexsondria Moffett (AP)

Sgts Sanders and Moffett were posthumously promoted to sergeant rank.

The deaths were the first US fatalities blamed on Iran-backed militia groups, who for months have been intensifying their attacks on US forces in the region following the onset of the Israel-Hamas war in October.

Separately, two Navy Seals died during a January mission to board an unflagged ship that was carrying illicit Iranian-made weapons to Yemen.

“These service members embodied the very best of our nation: Unwavering in their bravery.

“Unflinching in their duty.

“Unbending in their commitment to our country, risking their own safety for the safety of their fellow Americans, and our allies and partners with whom we stand in the fight against terrorism,” Mr Biden said earlier this week.

“It is a fight we will not cease.”

Sgt Sanders’ father, Shawn, in a posting on Facebook on Friday morning said that “kindness and outpouring of love” was “the only thing holding me up” since his daughter’s death.

“This is not the homecoming for Kennedy I dreamed about,” he said in the post.

“Now, I can’t stop reliving this nightmare.”

At Thursday’s National Prayer Breakfast at the Capitol, Mr Biden acknowledged Sgts Rivers, Moffett and Sanders by name, again vowing to never forget their sacrifice to the nation.

“They risked it all,” the president said.

Sgts Rivers, Sanders and Moffett hailed from different corners of Georgia but were brought together in the same company of Army engineers that was based in Fort Moore.

Sgts Sanders and Moffett, in particular, were close friends who regularly popped in on each other’s phone calls with their families back home.

Sgt Moffett had turned 23 years old just nine days before she was killed.

She had joined the Army Reserves in 2019, but also worked for a home care provider to cook, clean and run errands for people with disabilities.

Sgt Sanders, 24, worked at a pharmacy while studying to become an X-ray technician and coached children’s football and basketball.

She had volunteered for the deployment because she wanted to see different parts of the world, according to her parents.

Sgt Rivers, who was 46 years old and went by Jerome, joined the Army Reserve in New Jersey in 2011 and served a nine-month tour in Iraq in 2018.

Mr Biden will not speak during the dignified transfer, a mournful ritual that, in recent years, has become increasingly uncommon as the US withdrew from conflicts abroad, most notably the war in Afghanistan where US involvement lasted two decades.

President Joe Biden on a previous visit to Dover (Susan Walsh/AP)

According to the most recent statistics available from the Defence Department, no service members were killed as a result of hostile action in 2022.

Thirteen service members were killed as a result of hostile action the year prior during the fall of Kabul in Afghanistan, when a suicide bomber at the airport’s Abbey Gate killed 11 Marines, one sailor and one soldier.

Nine service members were killed as a result of hostile action in 2020.

Friday is the second dignified transfer Mr Biden attends as president.

In August 2021, he took part in the ritual for the 13 service members killed during the suicide bombing in Kabul.

As vice president, Mr Biden in 2016 attended a dignified transfer for two US soldiers killed in a suicide blast at Bagram Airfield.

He also attended one as a senator in 2008 after the family requested his presence and the Pentagon gave him permission to do so.

The US government said this week that the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, an umbrella group of Iran-backed militias that includes the group Kataib Hezbollah, had planned, resourced and facilitated the overnight drone attack.

While Mr Biden and White House officials have stressed that they do not want a broader war with Iran, the administration has also warned that its response to the deadly assault will not be a “one-off”.

More than 40 troops were also injured in the Sunday drone attack at Tower 22, a secretive US military desert outpost whose location allows US forces to infiltrate and quietly leave Syria.