Norway’s ageing king Harald V on sick leave because of respiratory infection

Norway’s ageing king Harald V is on sick leave until February 2 because of a respiratory infection, the Norwegian palace has said.

The 86-year-old monarch, who has repeatedly said he has no plans to abdicate unlike his second cousin Queen Margrethe II of Denmark, has been admitted to hospital several times in recent months.

In December, he was admitted with an infection and treated with intravenous antibiotics.

He also was in hospital last August with a fever.

Harald, who has been seen using crutches in recent years, had an operation to replace a heart valve in October 2020 after being taken to hospital with breathing difficulties.

The heir to the throne, Crown Prince Haakon, has stepped in and taken over his father’s duties, the royal household said.

Harald’s duties as Norway’s head of state are ceremonial and he holds no political power.

He ascended to the throne on the death of his father, King Olav, in 1991.