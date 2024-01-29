Former Philippines leader Duterte attacks Marcos

Former Philippine president Rodrigo Duterte has attacked his successor, Ferdinand Marcos Jr, and raised the prospect of removing him from office.

The outburst brings a long-rumoured split between the two into the open.

In an expletive-laden speech in Davao, the former populist leader alleged that Mr Marcos’ legislative allies are plotting to amend the constitution to lift term limits and warned that could lead to him being ousted like his father, the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos.

Mr Duterte also accused Mr Marcos of being a drug addict.

The President laughed off Mr Duterte’s allegations in comments to reporters before flying to Vietnam for a visit. Mr Marcos said he would not dignify the accusations with an answer, but claimed his predecessor is using fentanyl, a powerful opioid.

In 2016, Mr Duterte said he had used fentanyl in the past to ease pain caused by injuries from a motorbike accident. His lawyer, Salvador Panelo, said that Mr Duterte stopped taking fentanyl before he became president in 2016.

Mr Marcos laughed off his predecessor’s claims (Malacanang Presidential Communications Office via AP)

“I think it’s the fentanyl,” Mr Marcos said.

“Fentanyl is the strongest painkiller that you can buy. After five, six years, it has to affect him, that’s why I think this is what has happened.”

Members of the Philippines’ house of representatives have been talking about amending the constitution, and Mr Duterte claimed without offering any evidence that legislators who support Mr Marcos, including house speaker Martin Romualdez, are bribing local officials to amend the 1987 constitution to remove term limits so they can extend their grip on power.

Mr Romualdez, who is the current president’s cousin, has denied that claim, saying he wants the constitution amended only to remove restrictions on foreign investment.

Mr Marcos has said he is open to altering economic provisions of the constitution but opposes changing a provision that restricts foreign ownership of land and other critical industries like the media. Philippine presidents can serve only a single six-year term.

Opponents of opening the constitution to changes include the senate. It issued a statement last week warning its checks-and-balance role could be undermined if the house of representatives proceeded with plans to pursue amendments in a joint session rather than by separate voting in the 24-member Senate and the 316-strong House.

The commission on elections said it is indefinitely suspending all activities related to the effort to change the constitution, which requires the signed consent of about eight million registered voters nationwide. The decision temporarily derailed moves to revise the charter.

Mr Duterte even raised the prospect of removing Mr Marcos from office (AP)

The 1987 constitution, which is laden with safeguards to prevent dictatorships, came into force a year after Mr Marcos’ strongman father was ousted by an army-backed “people power” uprising amid allegations of plunder and human rights atrocities during his rule.

The speech put credence into months of rumours about a political split with Mr Duterte’s successor even though Mr Duterte’s daughter Sara is Mr Marcos’ vice president following their landslide election victory in 2022.

In recent weeks, Mr Duterte’s supporters have been angered by reports of an unannounced visit by International Criminal Court investigators last month who are probing widespread killings during an anti-drug crackdown Mr Duterte launched as president. The reported visit has not been confirmed.

Mr Duterte, who became notorious for the harsh crackdown that left thousands of mostly poor suspects dead, claimed in his speech without offering any evidence that Mr Marcos was once on a law enforcement list of suspected drug users.

“You, the military, you know this, we have a president who’s a drug addict,” Mr Duterte said to cheers from a few thousand supporters in his southern home region of Davao city.

The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency said Mr Marcos was never on such a list, contrary to Mr Duterte’s claim.