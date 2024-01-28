One person killed in Istanbul church attack

Two masked assailants attacked a church in Istanbul during Sunday services, killing one person, Turkish officials said.

According to a statement from Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya, the armed assailants attacked Santa Maria Church in the Sariyer district of the city at 11.40am local time.

Police at the scene after the attack at Istanbul’s Santa Maria Church (Emrah Gurel/AP)

He did not specify what kind of weapons were used or whether anyone else was injured.

An investigation is under way and authorities are working on capturing the assailants, Mr Yerlikaya said.