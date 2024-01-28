French farmers aim to put Paris ‘under siege’ in tractor protest

France’s interior ministry on Sunday ordered a large deployment of security forces around Paris, as angry farmers threatened to head toward the capital.

The move came hours after climate activists hurled soup at the glass protecting the Mona Lisa painting at the Louvre Museum.

French farmers are putting pressure on the government to respond to their demands for better remuneration for their produce, less red tape and protection against cheap imports.

French interior minister Gerald Darmanin held a security meeting on Sunday before potential road blockades around Paris, his office said in a statement.

Slurry, manure and tyres dumped by farmers at the state administration building in Agen (Fred Scheiber/AP)

Mr Darmanin ordered security forces to “prevent any blockade” of Rungis International Market and Paris airports, and ban any convoy of farmers from entering the city, the statement said.

Farmers of the Rural Co-ordination union in the Lot-et-Garonne region, where the protests originated, plan to use their tractors to head Monday toward the Rungis International Market, which supplies the capital and surrounding region with much of its fresh food.

France’s two biggest farmers’ unions said in a statement that their members based in areas around the Paris region would seek to block all major roads to the capital, to put the city “under siege,” starting from Monday afternoon.

Earlier Sunday, two climate activists hurled soup at the glass protecting the Mona Lisa and shouted slogans advocating for a sustainable food system.

In a video posted on social media, two women could be seen passing under a security barrier to get closer to the painting and throwing soup at the glass protecting Leonardo da Vinci’s masterpiece.

French farmers are barricading some of the country’s major roads (Fred Scheiber/AP)

“What’s the most important thing?” they shouted. “Art, or right to a healthy and sustainable food? Our farming system is sick. Our farmers are dying at work,” they added.

Paris police said that two people were arrested.

Meanwhile, angry French farmers have been using their tractors for days to set up road blockades and slow traffic across France. They also dumped agricultural waste at the gates of government offices.

On Friday, the government announced a series of measures that farmers said do not fully address their demands. Those include “drastically simplifying” certain technical procedures and the progressive end of diesel fuel taxes for farm vehicles.

France’s new prime minister, Gabriel Attal, visited a farm on Sunday in the central region of Indre-et-Loire.

He acknowledged that farmers are in a difficult position because “on the one side we say we need quality and on the other side we want ever-lower prices”.

“What’s at stake is finding solutions in the short, middle and long term,” he said, “because we need our farmers.”

Mr Attal also said his government is considering “additional” measures against what he called “unfair competition” from other countries that have different production rules and are importing food to France.

He promised “other decisions” would be made in the coming weeks to address farmers’ concerns.