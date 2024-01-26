UN relief agency sacks staff accused of taking part in Hamas attack on Israel

The UN agency for Palestinian refugees sacked a number of its staff in Gaza suspected of taking part in the October 7 attack by Hamas and other militants on southern Israel, its director said on Friday.

The announcement prompted the United States – the agency’s biggest donor – to temporarily halt its funding.

The agency, known by its acronym UNRWA, has been the main agency providing aid for Gaza’s population amid the humanitarian disaster caused by Israel’s offensive against Hamas in Gaza triggered by the October 7 attack.

UNRWA officials did not comment on the impact that the US halt in funding would have on its operations.

UNRWA chief Philippe Lazzarini said it terminated contracts with “several” employees and ordered an investigation after Israel provided information alleging they played a role in the attack.

The US State Department said there were allegations against 12 employees.

UNRWA has 13,000 employees in Gaza, almost all of them Palestinians, ranging from teachers in schools that the agency runs to doctors, medical staff and aid workers.

In a statement, Mr Lazzarini called the allegations “shocking” and said any employee “involved in acts of terror will be held accountable, including through criminal prosecution”.

He did not elaborate on what the staffers’ alleged role was in the attacks.

In the unprecedented surprise attack, Hamas fighters broke through the security fence surrounding Gaza and stormed nearby Israeli communities, killing about 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and kidnapping some 250. Other militants joined the rampage.

“UNRWA reiterates its condemnation in the strongest possible terms of the abhorrent attacks of October 7” and calls for the immediate and unconditional release of all Israeli hostages, Mr Lazzarini said.

Since the war’s start, Israel’s assault has killed more than 26,000 Palestinians, most women and children, and wounded more than 64,400 others, Gaza’s health ministry said on Friday.

The ministry does not differentiate between combatants and civilians in its death toll.

More than 150 UNWRA employees are among those killed – the highest toll the world body has suffered in a conflict – and a number of UN shelters have been hit in the bombardment.

More than 1.7 million of Gaza’s 2.3 million people have been driven from their homes by the war – with hundreds of thousands of them crowded into schools and other shelters run by UNRWA.

The US State Department said it was “extremely troubled” by the allegations against the UNRWA staffers and has temporarily paused additional funding for the agency.

The US is the biggest donor to the agency, providing it with 340 million US dollars (£267 million) in 2022 and several hundred million in 2023.

Stephane Dujarric, spokesman of UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres, said a “urgent and comprehensive” independent review of the agency would be conducted.

Israeli officials and their allies – including in the US Congress – have frequently alleged that UNRWA allows anti-Israeli incitement to be taught in its hundreds of schools and that some of its staff collaborate with Hamas.