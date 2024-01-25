Rio Tinto workers among six dead after charter plane crash in north-west Canada

Six people died when a small plane carrying employees of the Rio Tinto mining company crashed in Canada’s Northwest Territories on Tuesday, authorities have confirmed.

The Northwest Territories coroner’s office said four passengers and two crew members from Northwestern Air Lease were killed, while a lone survivor was taken to hospital and later airlifted to Yellowknife.

The plane took off from the airport in Fort Smith, and then crashed near the banks of the Slave River.

Members of the community in Fort Smith hold a vigil for the six people killed in the plane crash (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press/AP)

Rio Tinto said a number of its staff were on board the plane, which was heading to its Diavik Diamond Mine, about 185 miles (300km) north-east of Yellowknife in the Northwest Territories.

Rio Tinto chief executive Jakob Stausholm said in an earlier statement: “I would like to extend our deepest sympathy to the families, friends and loved ones of those who have been affected by this tragedy.

“As a company we are absolutely devastated by this news and offering our full support to our people and the community who are grieving today.

“We are working closely with authorities and will help in any way we can with their efforts to find out exactly what has happened.”

Fort Smith town council said those who died were treasured members of the community (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press/AP)

Fort Smith town council said in a statement that those who died were treasured members of the community and their loss touches everyone.

The town is about 1,300 miles (2,100km) north-east of Vancouver, British Columbia, near the border between Alberta and the Northwest Territories.

Canada’s transportation safety board is sending investigators to the scene.

The Canadian military responded when the plane lost contact shortly after taking off near Fort Smith.