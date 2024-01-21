Death toll in Gaza rises above 25,000, Palestinian officials say

The Palestinian death toll in Gaza from more than three months of war between Israel and the territory’s Hamas rulers has soared past 25,000, the Health Ministry has said.

Spokesman Ashraf al-Qidra said on Sunday at least 178 bodies were brought to Gaza’s hospitals in 24 hours, along with nearly 300 injured people.

The war began with Hamas’s surprise attack into Israel on October 7, in which Palestinian militants killed some 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and took around 250 hostages.

Israel responded with a three-week air campaign and then a ground invasion into northern Gaza that flattened entire neighbourhoods.

Ground operations are now focused on the southern city of Khan Younis and built-up refugee camps in central Gaza dating back to the 1948 war surrounding Israel’s creation.