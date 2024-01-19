Ukrainian drone attack on oil depot in Russia sparks blaze, officials say

A Ukrainian drone has hit an oil storage depot in western Russia, causing a blaze, officials said as Kyiv’s forces apparently extended their attacks on Russian soil ahead of the war’s two-year anniversary.

Four oil reservoirs with a total capacity of 6,000 cubic metres (1.6 million gallons) were set on fire after the drone reached Klintsy, a city of some 70,000 people located about 40 miles from the Ukrainian border, according to the local governor and state news agency Tass.

Friday’s strike is apparently the latest in a recently intensified effort by Ukraine to unnerve Russians and undermine President Vladimir Putin’s claims that life in his country is going on as normal before its March 17 presidential election.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has vowed to hit more targets inside Russian border regions this year.

Russia’s air defences are concentrated in occupied regions of Ukraine, Kyiv officials say, leaving more distant targets inside Russia more vulnerable as Ukrainian forces develop longer-range drones.

The Russian city of Belgorod, also near the Ukrainian border, cancelled its traditional Orthodox Epiphany festivities on Friday due to the threat of Ukrainian drone strikes.

They are the first major public events known to be called off in Russia because of the drone threat.

Ukrainian national media, quoting an official in Ukraine’s Intelligence Service, said Ukrainian drones on Friday also attacked a gunpowder mill in Tambov, about 370 miles south of Moscow.

But Tambov governor Maxim Yegorov said the plant was working normally, according to Russia’s RBC news outlet.

An apartment building damaged in a Russian rocket attack is seen in Kharkiv, Ukraine, in the early hours of Wednesday (Kharkiv Regional Administration via AP)

The Mash news outlet had earlier reported that a Ukrainian drone fell on the plant’s premises on Thursday but caused no damage.

In another strike fitting the pattern, the Russian defense ministry said a Ukrainian drone was downed on the outskirts of St Petersburg on Thursday.

Wreckage fell on the premises of the St Petersburg Oil Terminal on the city’s southern edge, according to Vladimir Rogov, who is in charge of co-ordination of the Russian-annexed regions of Ukraine.

Mikhail Skigin, the terminal co-owner, confirmed the drone was targeting the terminal.

St Petersburg, Russia’s second-largest city, is about 560 miles north of the border with Ukraine.

In Klintsy, air defences electronically jammed the drone but it dropped its explosive payload on the facility, Bryansk regional governor Alexander Bogomaz said.

There were no casualties, he added.

Russian telegram channels shared videos of what they said was the blaze at the depot, which sent thick black plumes of smoke into the air.

The same depot was hit by a Ukrainian drone last May but the damage was apparently less significant.