Shipment of medicine for hostages held by Hamas arrives in Gaza Strip

A shipment of medicine for dozens of hostages held by Hamas has reached the Gaza Strip, a spokesman for Qatar’s Foreign Ministry said.

The medicine arrived on Wednesday as part of a deal mediated by France and Qatar.

It was the first agreement between Israel and Hamas since a truce in late November that freed dozens of captives, mostly women and children.

For every box that arrives for a hostage, 1,000 boxes will arrive for Palestinians in Gaza, a senior Hamas official said.

Qatar Foreign Ministry spokesman Majed al-Ansari did not say whether the aid had been distributed.

More than 100 people are still being held captive, among them several older men.

A group representing the hostages say about a third of those who remain in captivity have chronic diseases that require medical care.