Shipment of medicine for hostages held by Hamas arrives in Gaza Strip
The medicine arrived as part of a deal mediated by France and Qatar.
A shipment of medicine for dozens of hostages held by Hamas has reached the Gaza Strip, a spokesman for Qatar’s Foreign Ministry said.
The medicine arrived on Wednesday as part of a deal mediated by France and Qatar.
It was the first agreement between Israel and Hamas since a truce in late November that freed dozens of captives, mostly women and children.
For every box that arrives for a hostage, 1,000 boxes will arrive for Palestinians in Gaza, a senior Hamas official said.
Qatar Foreign Ministry spokesman Majed al-Ansari did not say whether the aid had been distributed.
More than 100 people are still being held captive, among them several older men.
A group representing the hostages say about a third of those who remain in captivity have chronic diseases that require medical care.