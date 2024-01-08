Defendant who attacked judge in wild courtroom video will face her again

A man caught on camera leaping over a judge’s bench to attack her last Wednesday in Las Vegas is scheduled to appear before her again on Monday morning.

Defendant Deobra Redden, 30, was captured on camera vaulting himself over the judge’s bench of Clark County District Court on January 3.

After leaping over the bench, he grabbed Judge Mary Kay Holthus by the hair before being pulled off her by courtroom officials.

Redden was not shackled or wearing jail attire at the time of the attack because he had been released from custody while awaiting sentencing.

Ms Holthus did suffer some injuries in the attack but was back to work the next day.

Deobra Redden (white long-sleeved shirt ) will appear before the judge he attacked again on Monday morning (Clark County District Court via AP)

Courtroom clerk Michael Lasso was treated for cuts on his hands, and a marshall was treated for a dislocated shoulder and a gash on his forehead.

Mr Lasso was credited as being the “primary person” who pulled Redden off Ms Holthus, said Jerry Wiese, the court’s chief judge.

Mr Wiese added that Mr Lasso “probably kept her from having more severe injuries”.

Redden’s defence attorney, Caesar Almase, declined to comment.

On January 3, Redden was facing prison time for a felony battery charge stemming from a baseball bat attack last year.

He had attempted to convince Ms Holthus he was turning around his violent past and had asked for leniency while describing himself as “a person who never stops trying to do the right thing no matter how hard it is”.

But when it became clear Ms Holthus was going to sentence him to prison time, and as the court marshal moved to handcuff and take him into custody, Redden yelled expletives and charged forward.

Redden was jailed on 54,000 dollars (£42,518) bail in connection with the attack but refused to return to court the next day on the new charges.

Records show he faces charges including extortion, coercion with force and battery on a protected person, referring to the judge and the officers who came to her aid.

At the Monday appearance, Ms Holthus is expected to continue sentencing in Redden’s other case involving the baseball bat attack.

Mostly violent offences mark Redden’s criminal record and include prior convictions for three felonies and nine misdemeanours, district attorney Steve Wolfson said.

“He’s been violent his entire adult life,” Mr Wolfson said.