Baghdad airstrike kills Iran-backed militia leader as regional tensions escalate

An airstrike on the logistical support headquarters of an Iran-backed militia in central Baghdad has killed a high-ranking militia commander, militia officials said.

Thursday’s strike comes amid mounting regional tensions fuelled by the Israel-Hamas war and fears it could spill over into surrounding countries.

The Popular Mobilisation Force (PMF) – a coalition of militias nominally under the control of the Iraqi military – said its deputy head of operations in Baghdad, Mushtaq Taleb al-Saidi – or Abu Taqwa – was killed “as a result of brutal American aggression”.

It was not immediately clear who carried out the strike.

Officials with the US military and embassy in Baghdad did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Palestinians mourn relatives killed in the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip outside a morgue in Khan Younis on Thursday (Mohammed Dahman/AP)

The strike killed two people and wounded five, according to two militia officials who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to speak publicly.

One of the officials said Mr al-Saidi was driving into the garage of the headquarters affiliated with the al-Nujaba militia, one of the members of the PMF, along with another militia official when the car was hit, killing both.

Heavy security was deployed around the location of the strike on Baghdad’s Palestine Street and Associated Press journalists were not allowed to approach the targeted building.

Iraqi war planes could be seen flying overhead.

Since the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war on October 7, a group of Iranian-backed militias calling itself the Islamic Resistance in Iraq has carried out more than 100 attacks on bases housing US troops in Iraq and Syria.

The group said the attacks are in retaliation for Washington’s support of Israel in the war against Hamas which has killed more than 20,000 people in Gaza, and that they aim to push US forces out of Iraq.

The strike also comes two days after a suspected Israeli drone strike in the suburbs of Beirut killed Hamas deputy leader Saleh Arouri.

Asked whether Israel had involvement in Thursday’s strike in Baghdad, an Israeli military spokesperson declined to comment.