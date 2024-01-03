Nordics gripped by extreme cold as mercury falls to -43.6C in Swedish Lapland

Temperatures fell below minus 40C (minus 40F) in the Nordic region for a second day in a row on Wednesday, with the coldest January temperature recorded in Sweden for 25 years.

In Kvikkjokk-Arrenjarka in Swedish Lapland, the mercury dropped to minus 43.6C (minus 46.5F), the coldest temperature in the country in January since 1999, Sweden’s TT news agency reported.

A man walks through Helsinki in Finland in freezing temperatures (Heikki Saukkomaa/Lehtikuva/AP)

On Tuesday, Nikkaluokta, a village inhabited by indigenous Sami people in northern Sweden, recorded a temperature of minus 41.6C (minus 42.8F). The village is in Lapland, which stretches from northern parts of Norway through Sweden and Finland to Russia.

Ida Dahlstrom, of the Swedish Meteorological and Hydrological Institute, said northern Sweden had overnight temperatures of minus 25–35C (minus 13-31F) “and the cold seems to stay there for the rest of the week”, TT reported.

The coldest Swedish temperature in January – minus 49C (minus 56F) – was recorded on January 27 1999, in the town of Karesuando near the Finnish border.

The weather has disrupted transport throughout the Nordic region (Anders Wiklund/TT News Agency/AP)

The weather – cold with snow and gale-force winds – disrupted transport throughout the Nordic region, with several bridges closed and some train and ferry services suspended. Several schools in Scandinavia were closed.

In Finland, the weather is forecast to remain cold across the country, with temperatures down to minus 35C (minus 31F) in the north, at least until Sunday.

Police across most of Denmark urged motorists on Wednesday to avoid unnecessary trips as wind and snow battered the northern and western parts of the country.

Aarhus in Denmark has been hit by heavy snow (Mikkel Berg Pedersen/Ritzau Scanpix/AP)

The Danish Meteorological Institute said there was a risk of snowy and icy roads in large parts of the country and issued an orange warning – its second highest – for heavy rain in the south, which is battling flooding.

Further south, parts of Germany – where the weather has been mild and wet – were also grappling with flooding, which could be aggravated by new rain in the worst-affected north-western state of Lower Saxony.

Police near the southern Dutch city of Eindhoven said strong winds may have played a role in the death of a 75-year-old man who fell off his bicycle late on Tuesday as high winds lashed much of the Netherlands.