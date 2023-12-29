One dead after truck hits several people in southern German city
A 37-year-old woman was killed in the incident in Passau, police said.
A woman has died after a truck struck several people in southern Germany, police said.
The 63-year old truck driver struck a group of five people close to the railway station in Passau on Friday morning, officers added.
A 37-year old woman died of her injuries at the site and the other four pedestrians were severely injured, including the 11-year-old child of the dead woman.
The truck driver was injured and taken to hospital.
A spokeswoman told German news agency dpa that police are “currently assuming that this was an accident situation”.
Police said an investigation is ongoing.