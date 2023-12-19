Max Payne and Suits actor James McCaffrey dies at 65

James McCaffrey, who voiced Max Payne in the popular video game franchise and also starred in television shows including Suits, has died at 65.

His talent agent David Elliot confirmed the New York native died on Sunday surrounded by family and friends.

McCaffrey’s wife, actor Rochelle Bostrom, told The Hollywood Reporter he died at home in Larchmont, a New York suburb of Manhattan, after being diagnosed with myeloma, a form of cancer that affects white blood cells.

“#rip James McCaffrey we were lucky to have known you,” he wrote on Sunday in an Instagram post that included a photograph of the two.

McCaffrey had a 35-year career in television and film that also included roles in the television shows Blue Bloods and Rescue Me.

On the FX drama Rescue Me, he portrayed a New York City firefighter killed on September 11 who appears to Denis Leary’s main character, who is also a firefighter, over the series’ seven-season run, which ended in 2011.

McCaffrey also famously voiced Max Payne, the former NYPD officer who becomes a vigilante after his family is killed, in the video game series of the same name during the early 2000s.

“Trained at the Actor’s Studio, he never lost his love for creating characters; however, his good looks often pushed him toward leading man roles,” Elliot wrote in a message.

Besides his wife, McCaffrey is survived by his daughter, Tiernan McCaffrey, and other family members.