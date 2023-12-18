Car ploughs into parked vehicle in Biden’s motorcade

A car ploughed into a parked SUV guarding Joe Biden’s motorcade while he was leaving a visit to his campaign headquarters.

The US President and first lady Jill Biden were unharmed in Sunday evening’s incident.

While Mr Biden was walking from the campaign office to his waiting armoured SUV, a saloon hit a US Secret Service vehicle being used to close off junctions near the headquarters for the president’s departure.

Secret Service Police, left, and security personnel question the driver (Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP)

The saloon then tried to continue into a closed-off junction before Secret Service personnel surrounded the car with weapons drawn and instructed the driver to put his hands up.

Mr Biden paused and looked over toward the sound, surprised, before being ushered into the vehicle, where his wife was already seated, and driven swiftly back to their home.

His schedule was otherwise unaffected by the incident.

Steve Kopek, a US Secret Service spokesman, said the president’s motorcade departed without incident.

Local Wilmington police were handling the crash, which means the driver was not considered a serious threat to Mr Biden.