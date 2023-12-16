Express & Star
Close

Vatican court convicts and jails cardinal over corruption scandal

Cardinal Angelo Becciu has been sentenced to five-and-a-half years in jail.

Published
Cardinal Angelo Becciu

A Vatican tribunal has convicted a cardinal of embezzlement and sentenced him to five-and-a-half years in prison.

Cardinal Angelo Becciu, the first cardinal prosecuted by the Vatican criminal court, was absolved of several other charges and nine other defendants received a combination of guilty verdicts and acquittals among the nearly 50 charges brought against them during a two-and-a-half-year trial.

Becciu’s lawyer, Fabrizio Viglione, said he respected the sentence but would appeal against it.

Prosecutor Alessandro Diddi said the outcome “showed we were correct”.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.
Similar stories
Most popular