Congo and rebel groups agree three-day ceasefire ahead of presidential vote

Congo’s security forces and rebel groups have agreed on a 72-hour ceasefire to de-escalate tensions in the country’s eastern region near the border with Rwanda, the US has announced.

The agreement, just days before Congo’s presidential election, was backed by both Congo and Rwanda, said White House National Security Council spokeswoman Adrienne Watson.

It said the agreement includes the withdrawal of forces occupying the locality of Mushaki and the RP1030 road in eastern Congo.

UN soldiers stand guard in Goma (Jerome Delay/AP)

The region has struggled with violent conflict for decades and armed groups fight either for control of mineral resources or to defend their communities.

The most prominent is the M23 rebel group with links to Rwanda.

Neither Congo nor Rwanda has publicly commented on the ceasefire, which the White House said will also help “advance the implementation of the confidence-building measures to protect civilians” as Congo prepares for the presidential election on December 20.

“The US government will use its intelligence and diplomatic resources to monitor the activities by armed forces and non-state armed groups during the ceasefire,” the statement added.

M23 rose to prominence 10 years ago when its fighters seized Goma, eastern Congo’s largest city on the border with Rwanda.

President Felix Tshisekedi, centre, flanked by his wife, Denise Nyakeru, greets supporters at a rally in Goma as he seeks re-election (Moses Sawasawa/AP)

Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi has often blamed Rwanda for destabilising Congo by backing the rebels. UN experts have linked the rebels to Rwandan forces, but Rwanda denies it.

Mr Tshisekedi, who is seeking re-election as he faces several other candidates, had earlier said rebel-controlled territories might not participate in the vote for security reasons.

The top United Nations official in Congo warned on Monday that tensions between Congo and Rwanda have escalated, heightening the risk of a military confrontation.

Congo’s government also insists on the withdrawal of UN and regional peacekeeping forces from the region, saying they are ineffective, and some have started to leave the country.