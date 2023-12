Russian legislators set March date for presidential election

Russian legislators have set the date of the country’s 2024 presidential election for March 17, moving Vladimir Putin a step closer to a fifth term in office.

Members of the Federation Council, Russia’s upper house of parliament, voted unanimously to approve a decree setting the date.

“In essence, this decision marks the start of the election campaign,” said Valentina Matviyenko, speaker of the Federation Council.

Russia’s central election commission is to hold a meeting on the presidential campaign on Friday.

Mr Putin, 71, has not yet announced his intention to run again, but is widely expected to do so in the coming days now that the date has been set.

Under constitutional reforms he orchestrated, he is eligible to seek two more six-year terms after his current one expires next year, potentially allowing him to remain in power until 2036.

Having established tight control over Russia’s political system, Mr Putin’s victory in the March election is all but assured.

Prominent critics who could challenge him on the ballot are either in jail or living abroad, and most independent media have been banned.

Neither the costly, drawn-out war in Ukraine nor a failed rebellion last summer by mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin appear to have affected his high approval ratings reported by independent pollsters.

Who would challenge him on the ballot remains unclear.

Russian President Vladimir Putin ran as an independent in 2018 (Sergei Karpukhin, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

Two people have announced plans to run: former legislator Boris Nadezhdin, who holds a seat on a municipal council in the Moscow region, and Yekaterina Duntsova, a journalist and lawyer from the Tver region north of Moscow, who was once a member of a local legislature.

For both, getting on the ballot could be an uphill battle.

Unless one of five political parties that have seats in the State Duma, Russia’s lower house, nominates them as their candidate, they would have to gather tens of thousands of signatures across multiple regions.

According to Russian election laws, candidates put forward by a party that is not represented in the State Duma or in at least a third of regional legislatures have to submit at least 100,000 signatures from 40 or more regions.

Those running independently of any party would need a minimum of 300,000 signatures from 40 regions or more.

Those requirements apply to Mr Putin as well, who has used different tactics over the years.

He ran as an independent in 2018 and his campaign gathered signatures.

In 2012, the Kremlin’s United Russia party nominated him, so he did not need them.

The central election commission plans online voting in addition to traditional paper ballots in about 30 Russian regions and is considering stretching the voting across three days – a practice that was adopted during the pandemic and widely criticised by independent election monitors.

Those measures on top of restrictions on monitoring adopted in recent years will severely limit the possibility of independent observers, according to Stanislav Andreychuk, co-chair of Golos, a prominent independent election monitoring group.

Mr Andreychuk told The Associated Press that only registered candidates or state-backed advisory bodies, the Civic Chambers, can assign observers to polling stations, decreasing the likelihood of truly independent watchdogs.

There is very little transparency with online voting, and if the balloting lasts for three days, it will be incredibly hard to cover nearly 100,000 polling stations in the country – not to mention ensuring that ballots are not tampered with at night, he said.

“Regular monitoring (at the polls) poses the biggest problem at this point,” Mr Andreychuk said.

“But we will be working in any case” he said of Golos’s plans, adding that it will conduct monitoring throughout the campaign and support activists who get to polling stations on election day.