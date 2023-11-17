Deadly blast hits university in Armenian capital
One person died and another three people were hurt after the explosion in Yerevan.
Published
An explosion has rocked a university building in Armenia’s capital, Yerevan, killing one person and injuring three others, authorities said.
The interior ministry said the blast occurred in the basement of the chemistry department building at Yerevan State University.
One person died and three others were take to hospital with burns and other injuries, health officials said, adding that one is in a “grave condition”.
Authorities are investigating the cause of the explosion.