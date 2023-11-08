G7 nations announce unified stance on Israel-Hamas war

Diplomats from the G7 leading industrial democracies have announced a unified stance on the Israel-Hamas war after intensive meetings in Tokyo.

The representatives condemned Hamas, supported Israel’s right to self-defence and called for “humanitarian pauses” in the fighting to speed up aid for desperate Palestinian civilians in the Gaza Strip.

In a statement, the nations sought to balance criticism of Hamas’ attacks on Israel with a push for “urgent action” to help civilians in the besieged Palestinian enclave in need of food, water, medical care and shelter.

US secretary of state Antony Blinken and foreign ministers from the UK, Canada, France, Germany, Japan and Italy emphasised that they “support humanitarian pauses to facilitate urgently needed assistance, civilian movement and release of hostages”.

There was also condemnation of “the rise in extremist settler violence committed against Palestinians”, which the ministers said is “unacceptable, undermines security in the West Bank, and threatens prospects for a lasting peace”.

As the diplomats met in Tokyo, a UN agency said thousands of Palestinians are fleeing south on foot in Gaza with only what they can carry after running out of food and water in the north.

Israel said its troops are battling Hamas militants deep inside Gaza City, which was home to about 650,000 people before the war and where the Israeli military says Hamas has its central command and a vast labyrinth of tunnels.