Blue diamond sells for more than £35m at Christie’s auction in Geneva

The largest fancy vivid blue diamond to come to auction has sold for more than 44 million dollars (£35 million), far outstripping the pre-sale estimate, Christie’s said.

The Bleu Royal — a ring featuring a fancy vivid blue pear-shaped diamond of 17.61 carats — was one of the standout pieces to go under the hammer at the auction house for Geneva’s Luxury Week.

Christie’s had estimated the ring would fetch around 35 million dollars (£28 million).

The auction house said the sale made the Bleu Royal the most expensive jewel sold at auction this year.

Christie’s said the gemstone will be handed over to another private collection for the first time in 40 years.