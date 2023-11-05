Israeli warplanes hit Maghazi refugee camp in Gaza leaving at least 33 dead

Israeli warplanes attacked the Maghazi refugee camp in central Gaza in the early hours of Sunday, leaving at least 33 dead and 42 injured, health officials said.

Spokesman for the Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry, Ashraf al-Qidra, said first responders and residents were now searching through the rubble for survivors and the dead.

The camp is located in the evacuation zone where Israel’s military had urged Palestinian civilians in Gaza to seek refuge as it focused its military offensive in the northern areas.

Palestinians look for survivors after an Israeli strike in the Nusseirat refugee camp in the Gaza Strip on Saturday, November 4 (Hatem Moussa/AP)

Despite such appeals, Israel has continued its bombardment across Gaza, saying it is targeting Hamas fighters and assets everywhere in the besieged enclave.

It has accused Hamas of using civilians as human shields.

Critics say Israel’s strikes are often disproportionate, considering the large number of women and children killed in such attacks.