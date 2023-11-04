European Commission head visits Ukraine as 14 more injured in Russian attacks

Russian attacks in Ukraine have wounded at least 14 civilians over the past day, officials said, as the president of the European Commission returned to the Ukrainian capital to meet President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The governor of the Zaporizhzhia region, Yurii Malashko, said nine people were injured in a Russian rocket strike on the village of Zarichne.

Overall, 26 cities and settlements in the region came under attack over the past day, he said.

Five people were injured in the region of Kherson, said governor Oleksandr Prokudin.

He said attacks in the region came from artillery, mortars, drones, warplanes and tanks.

Nikopol, a city on the opposite bank of the Dnieper River from the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant – Europe’s largest – came under fire but no injuries were immediately reported, according to regional governor Serhii Lysak.

European Commission head Ursula von der Leyen arrived in Kyiv on Saturday morning and was met by Mr Zelensky at the train station.

She wrote on X, formerly Twitter, that talks during her sixth visit would focus on the path for Ukraine to join the European Union “and how we will continue to make Russia pay for its war of aggression”.