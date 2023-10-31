Israeli air strikes hit Gaza refugee camp as ground troops fight Hamas militants

Palestinians look for survivors following an Israeli air strike in Nusseirat refugee camp, Gaza Strip

A flurry of Israeli air strikes on a refugee camp near Gaza City levelled apartment buildings, leaving craters where they once stood, as ground troops battled Hamas militants across northern Gaza and attacked underground compounds.

Buoyed by the first successful rescue of a captive held by Hamas, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejected calls for a ceasefire and again vowed to crush Hamas’s ability to govern Gaza or threaten Israel following its bloody October 7 rampage, which ignited the war.

Several hundred thousand Palestinians remain in the northern part of Gaza, where Israeli troops and tanks have reportedly advanced on several sides of Gaza City, the sprawling urban centre.

In the Jabaliya refugee camp on Gaza City’s outskirts, at least six air strikes destroyed a number of apartment blocks in a residential area, the Hamas-run Interior Ministry said.

Palestinians look for survivors following an Israeli air strike in Nusseirat refugee camp, Gaza Strip (Doaa AlBaz/AP)

It reported a large number of casualties but did not immediately provide details.

Footage of the scene from Al-Jazeera TV showed at least four large craters where buildings once stood, amid a large swathe of rubble surrounded by partially collapsed structures.

Dozens of rescue workers and bystanders dug through the wreckage, searching for survivors beneath the pancaked buildings.

A group of young men pulled two children from the upper floors of a damaged apartment block, cradling them as they climbed down.

More than half the territory’s 2.3 million Palestinians have fled their homes, with hundreds of thousands sheltering in packed UN-run schools-turned-shelters or in hospitals alongside thousands of wounded patients.

Israeli strikes have hit closer to several northern hospitals in recent days, alarming medics.

Thousands of people broke into the UN’s aid warehouses over the weekend to take food, as supplies of basic goods have dwindled because of the Israeli siege.

An Israeli drone and a fighter jet fly over the Gaza Strip (Ariel Schalit/AP)

There has been no central electricity in Gaza for weeks, and Israel has barred the entry of fuel needed to power emergency generators for hospitals and homes.

UNRWA, which hundreds of thousands of people in Gaza rely on for basic services even in normal times, said 64 of its staff have been killed since the start of the war, including a man killed alongside his wife and eight children in a strike late on Monday.

“This is the highest number ever of UN aid workers killed in any conflict around the world in such a short time,” spokesperson Juliette Touma told The Associated Press.

“UNRWA will never be the same without these colleagues.”

The war has also threatened to ignite fighting on other fronts.

Israel and Lebanon’s Hezbollah militant group have traded fire daily along the border, and Israel and the US have struck targets in Syria linked to Iran, which supports Hamas, Hezbollah and other armed groups in the region.

The military said it shot down what appeared to be a drone near the southernmost city of Eilat and intercepted a missile over the Red Sea on Tuesday, neither of which entered Israeli airspace.

Mourners gather around the coffin of Yosef Vahav, 65, during his funeral in Beit Guvrin, Israel (Ohad Zwigenberg/AP)

The Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen later issued a video statement claiming to have fired ballistic missiles and drones at Israel, saying it was the third such operation.

They threatened to carry out more strikes “until the Israeli aggression stops”.

Earlier this month, a US navy destroyer in the Red Sea intercepted three cruise missiles and several drones launched towards Israel by the Houthis, who control much of northern Yemen, including its capital Sanaa.

Projectiles have also struck inside Egypt, near the Israeli border.

In the occupied West Bank, where Israeli-Palestinian violence has also surged, the army demolished the family home of Saleh al-Arouri, a senior Hamas official exiled more than a decade ago.

Ali Kaseeb, head of the local council in the village of Aroura, said the home had been vacant for 15 years.

More than 8,500 Palestinians have been killed in the war, mostly women and minors, the Gaza Health Ministry said on Monday, without providing a breakdown between civilians and fighters.

A teddy bear is seen on the floor following an Israeli air strike in Nusseirat refugee camp in Gaza Strip (Doaa AlBaz/AP)

The figure is without precedent in decades of Israeli-Palestinian violence.

More than 1,400 people have died on the Israeli side, mainly civilians killed during Hamas’s initial attack, also an unprecedented figure.

Palestinian militants have continued firing rockets into Israel.

Larger ground operations have been launched north and east of Gaza City.

Jonathan Conricus, an Israeli military spokesman, called Gaza City the “centre of gravity of Hamas” but said strikes continue in other parts of the territory.

The military said it struck some 300 militant targets over the past day, including compounds inside tunnels, and that troops had engaged in several battles with militants armed with anti-tank missiles and machine guns.

Video footage released by the military showed soldiers and a tank moving down a dirt road between two rows of demolished buildings, some of them three to four storeys high.

Israeli artillery fires near the border with the Gaza Strip (Ariel Schalit/AP)

Hamas released its own video showing what it said was a battle in northern Gaza on Sunday.

A fighter wearing a GoPro-style camera emerged from a tunnel with a rocket-propelled grenade launcher and ran across sand dunes and shrubs with other militants amid the clatter of gunfire.

It was not possible to independently confirm reports by either side.

Casualties are expected to mount on both sides as the battle moves into dense, residential neighbourhoods.

Mr Conricus said some 800,000 people have heeded the Israeli military’s orders to flee from the northern part of the strip to the south.

Northern Gaza was estimated to have a pre-war population of around 1.1 million.

The window to flee south may be closing, as Israeli forces reached Gaza’s main north-south highway this week.

Video circulating on Monday showed a tank opening fire on a car that had approached a sand berm but was turning around.

Smoke rises from the Gaza Strip during the ongoing bombardment by the Israeli military (Ariel Schalit/AP)

Gaza’s Health Ministry said three people were killed.

Zaki Abdel-Hay, a Palestinian living a few minutes’ walk from the road south of Gaza City, said people are afraid to use it.

“People are very scared. The Israeli tanks are still close,” he said over the phone, adding that “constant artillery fire” could be heard near the road.

Dawood Shehab, a spokesperson for Islamic Jihad, a smaller militant group allied with Hamas, told Al Jazeera television that its fighters were battling Israeli forces who were trying to cut off the main highway and a parallel coastal road further west.

In a news conference late on Monday, Mr Netanyahu rejected calls for a ceasefire to facilitate the release of captives or end the war, which he has said will be long and difficult.

“Calls for a ceasefire are calls for Israel to surrender to Hamas,” he told a news conference.

“That will not happen.”

The military said on Monday that special forces rescued one of the estimated 240 captives seized by Palestinian militants during the wide-ranging assault.

Israeli soldier Private Ori Megidish, centre, with relatives (Israeli Security Agency via AP)

It said Private Ori Megidish, 19, was “doing well” and had been reunited with her family.

Hamas has released four hostages, and has said it would let the others go in return for thousands of Palestinian prisoners held by Israel, which has dismissed the offer.

Gaza’s humanitarian crisis, meanwhile, continues to worsen.

The World Health Organisation said two hospitals have been damaged and an ambulance destroyed in Gaza over the last two days.

It said all 13 hospitals operating in the north have received Israeli evacuation orders in recent days.

Medics have refused such orders, saying it would be a death sentence for patients on life support.

Israel says it targets Hamas fighters and infrastructure and that the militants operate among civilians, putting them in danger.